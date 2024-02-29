Around the Sound: Emerald City Comic Con comes back to Seattle

If you walk around downtown Seattle this weekend, chances are you’ll run into a character you’ll know!

That’s because Emerald City Comic Con is kicking off this Thursday and you have the entire weekend to enjoy full days jam-packed with things to do.

“I like to say that everyone is a fan of something, Comic Con is a place you can showcase your fandom without any judgment. There is a little bit of something for everybody, if you like movies, gaming, comics, music, there’s something for everybody,” Reed Pop Event Manager Chris D’Lando said.

The convention is uniting fans from games, comics, movies, and more. They are taking over both Seattle convention centers and are expecting an even larger crowd than last year. 85,000 to be exact.

“We’re really excited that Chris Evans is coming this weekend, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. We have the cast from Lord Of The Rings, casts from Twilight, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob,” D’Lando said.

Comic Con starts this Thursday, multi-day tickets are sold out, but single-day tickets are still available on their website: https://www.emeraldcitycomiccon.com/en-us.html

