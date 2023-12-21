Around the Sound: Edgewater Hotel’s bar dripping with holiday lights, décor

SEATTLE — You’ve seen homes decked out in Christmas lights, but you’ve probably never seen a bar take it to the next level. The Edgewater Hotel is dripping with lights and décor and feeling festive this time of year.

“We’ve covered the entire ceiling in lights, we’ve wrapped all the walls in wrapping paper, we really wanted to make sure there’s Christmas cheer without any pretentiousness and have fun,” GM of Six Seven Restaurant Edgewater Hotel, Peter Cranz, said.

For the first time ever, the hotel has turned the Reindeer Room on the second floor into the Merry Little Christmas Bar.

“We wanted you to come in and see this entire experience. We want you to come in, we want you to be filled with all the lights and everything else you like this time of year. We want you to have fun and enjoy all of that, not think of anything else this time of year,” Cranz said.

The drinks are carefully crafted with a spin on traditional sips. You’ll find tiki Santas, barrel-aged eggnog, and even boozy hot chocolate!

If you’re looking to spend a night out, head to the Seattle Waterfront from now until New Year’s Eve and enjoy the Merry Little Christmas Bar!

Link to RSVP: https://www.edgewaterhotel.com/holiday-bar/

