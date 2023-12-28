Around the Sound: Eastside gourmet café with flair for chemistry hosting New Year’s Eve bash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Right in the heart of downtown Bellevue, you’ll find Farzi Café. It’s hard to miss with its turquoise exterior.

Although less than a year old, this Eastside gem wants to be your go-to this New Year’s Eve!

“I would love to see the best party that Bellevue can offer. I’m expecting a lot of fun, a lot of people; we have a live DJ that night, beautiful cocktails. People having a great ring-in to 2024,” bar manager Adam Gerlach said.

The “Farzified” party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $44 and include champagne when you arrive and at midnight. Apps are also passed around throughout the night.

“The food is really good. If you come here, you’ll see a lot of the food innovations we are doing. We take the influences of food from around the world and that’s how I create my menu every time. A combination of the textures, colors, spices — it’s something you won’t find anywhere,” Farzi Café US Brand Chef, Gaurav Chawla, said.

Taking risks and testing food boundaries is what Farzi Café wants to be known for and that means mixing in some chemistry.

“We have a medical device here called the centrifuge where we make our own cordials, and we clarify. I have a clarified espresso martini. It’s clear as water but it’s got the full shot of espresso and everything in it — so unique you can’t get it anywhere else,” said Gerlach.

“We’re getting chemicals over here, some hydrocolloids, and we’re using it in a set proportion. So sodium and calcium lactate, we’re making a bubble out of it, so it’s all about theatrics,” said Chawla.

You can buy tickets online to Farzi Café's NYE bash at this link.





©2023 Cox Media Group