Around the Sound: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with special menu at Bellevue’s Ascend Prime

BELLEVUE, Wash. — How does fine dining up 30 floors with a stunning 360-degree view of the city sound? If that’s your kind of Valentine’s Day, Ascend Prime in Bellevue is the spot to celebrate.

“I create a lot of menus here,” Executive Chef Brandon Muehl said. “It’s about balancing flavors, color pops, what’s in season as well and what I think might be enjoyed between couples for a special holiday event.”

Chef Brandon created a mouthwatering menu that will be served this Valentine’s Day and throughout that weekend. You can find duck tortellini, rose shaped and colored pasta, served alongside lobster with a scallop mousse and drizzled with a cream sauce.

“It’s an amazing view -- the ambience, the service, that goes along with coming here and dining, it’s a truly remarkable feeling, everyone gets to feel special, and I think we’ve really honed in on that craft specifically,” Muehl said.

To wash down the meal, why not try a special Valentine’s drink? Mixologist Chaz created the perfect pink drink that balances bubblegum, strawberry, and lemon flavors, topped with cotton candy.

The staff at Ascend Prime Bellevue say what makes them so unique is their special ability of using fresh ingredients from not only the U.S. but around the world, while putting their Pacific Northwest spin on it!

The restaurant will be open Valentine’s Day and serving their limited time menu that same weekend.

©2024 Cox Media Group