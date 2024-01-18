Around the Sound: Astra Lumina comes to Seattle for the first time

Over the last few months Seattle has had many shows come through, but nothing like what’s happening at the Seattle Chinese Garden this month.

Astra Lumina is making a stop in Seattle for the first time!

“We always say to people to reach for the stars, but what if it was the opposite? What if the stars were visiting us,” Christian L’Heureux, Moment Factory General Manager, said.

Astra Lumina at the Seattle Chinese Garden is a night walk meant to tap into your senses.

The concept was created twelve years ago, and now it is expanding across the U.S. and different countries, but it’s the first time it’s made a stop in Seattle!

“It’s such an amazing experience to walk at nighttime. Your senses are heightened by the notion of darkness and you see all the tricks and magical effects, and you really are immersed by the story of the stars that connect with us, and the infinite wonder of the cosmos,” L’Heureux said.

Astra Lumina mixes in luminous sites, sound, special effects, and video. It describes itself as a serene oasis that marries art and nature.

“They really have to go. It’s nothing like an illumination with a lot of lights but not really a story or something to immerse yourself in. It’s all about living the experience and feeling it. It’s going to tap into all your senses,” L’Heureux said.

Organizers say take it slow, it’s a walk, not a race. There’s a pathway you follow that has ten different areas to immerse yourself in the lights and story of the stars.

You can head here for tickets: astralumina.com/seattle/

