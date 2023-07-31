8-year-old recovering from horrifying cougar attack at Olympic National Park

An 8-year-old is recovering after they were attacked by a cougar at Olympic National Park.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday while a family of six was camping at Lake Angeles.

Thankfully the child only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The family, with two adults and four kids, was camping at the lake. Two of the kids were down by the shoreline when a cougar attacked one of them.

The mom was close by and heard the attack and jumped into action by screaming and yelling at the cougar to scare it off. Once the cougar fled, the family tracked down park rangers to report the attack.

The child was then taken to Olympic Medical Center for further evaluation.

Park leadership is giving major props to the mom for knowing what to do during the terrifying situation.

“So, pretty much when that happens you are just trying to scare that cougar off as much as you can. You’re shouting at it. You’re yelling at it. You are being as big and loud as possible. You can even throw things at it, sticks and rocks. You are just trying to scare it off and teach that cougar I am not your prey do not mess with me,” said Olympic National Park PIO Amos Almy.

Because of the attack, remaining campers in the Lake Angeles area have been evacuated in case the cougar is still around. They have also closed off all nearby trails until further notice.

Now the search is on for the cougar by park rangers and wildlife biologists.





















