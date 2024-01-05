29 years ago: Four Seattle firefighters die in the Mary Pang warehouse fire

A Seattle warehouse fire that killed four firefighters happened 29 years ago today.

Martin Pang, 62, was convicted of setting the fire in his parent’s Chinatown International District warehouse on Jan. 5, 1995.

The fire killed lieutenants Gregory Shoemaker, 43, and Walter Kilgore, 45, and firefighters Randall Terlicker, 35, and James Brown, 25.

According to historylink.org, it was the worst loss of life in the Seattle Fire Department’s history.

Pang pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

He was released in Sept. 2018, after serving 23 years.

It has been 29 years since the Mary Pang Warehouse fire.



Today we remember the four Seattle Fire Department members whose lives were lost:



Lieutenant Walt Kilgore

Lieutenant Greg Shoemaker

Firefighter James Brown

Firefighter Randy Terlicker

1/2 pic.twitter.com/u8IafQSmJI — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 5, 2024





