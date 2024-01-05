Local

29 years ago: Four Seattle firefighters die in the Mary Pang warehouse fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The warehouse owners' son, 39-year-old Martin Pang, pleaded guilty to arson and manslaughter in 1995.

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A Seattle warehouse fire that killed four firefighters happened 29 years ago today.

Martin Pang, 62, was convicted of setting the fire in his parent’s Chinatown International District warehouse on Jan. 5, 1995.

The fire killed lieutenants Gregory Shoemaker, 43, and Walter Kilgore, 45, and firefighters Randall Terlicker, 35, and James Brown, 25.

According to historylink.org, it was the worst loss of life in the Seattle Fire Department’s history.

Pang pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

He was released in Sept. 2018, after serving 23 years.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read