PinPoint Alert: Record warmth Tuesday, followed by widespread thunderstorms expected Wednesday

An atmospheric river is over Western Washington Monday morning, with pockets of rain and some gusty weather.

Sunday was a really active day with some record-setting rain, windy weather and some very minor river flooding.

We do have a handful of river Flood Warnings, but most of the rivers will crest just barely above flood stage later Monday morning.

We’re mild in the low-50s Monday morning and will stay mild the next couple of days.

The front is stalled over the area, but thanks to the rain shadow, we’re not seeing much rain in Seattle or Tacoma.

The more consistent rain Monday will be around Everett north to the border and in the Olympics and North Cascades.

For example, we could see around a half inch in Bellingham, but more like a tenth of an inch or less in Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia.

Expect some light rain at times, but again, the more consistent and heavier rain will be to out north.

Wind will stay around 10 to 15 mph out of the south, which is much calmer than yesterday!

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and snow levels will be around 7,500-8,000′.

The rain will taper even more from south to north Monday night, with just clouds and mainly dry weather overnight.

Tuesday will be warm! We’ll have some clouds early and then increasing sunshine turning partly cloudy with warm daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s!

The record for tomorrow is 64° and we will easily take care of that.

Clouds and showers will increase on Wednesday with mild weather and unstable conditions, thunderstorms with scattered showers will be possible.

There is the potential for the thunderstorms to be widespread and possibly even strong.

The Storm Prediction Center has put our severe thunderstorm chances in the marginal category for Wednesday.

Marginal is ranked the lowest in the category, ranked 1 out of 5, with 5 being High or the highest.

This is something we’ll watch closely because the showers and storms will be sporadic and there are two waves of energy coming in.

One earlier in the day and the one in the afternoon would have the higher likelihood of stronger or potentially severe storms.

We have decided to call a PinPoint Alert Day to get the messaging out now, so everyone is prepared for the storms.

We’ll go back to low to mid-50s by Thursday and Friday with more showers and even some breezy weather possible on Friday.

This weekend will have scattered showers in the mid 50s.... normal for this time of year in Spring.

