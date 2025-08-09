PinPoint Alert: 90 degrees and hotter expected Sunday through Tuesday

High pressure building across the Northwest will deliver several days of above-normal temperatures, and even some spots in the South Sound and nearer the Cascades hitting 90° or hotter Sunday through Tuesday.

These are Pinpoint Alert Days as the combination of the strong sunshine, heat, and inadequate overnight cooling could create heat stress for those without a cool place to go.

On Sunday, the warmth builds with many spots around Puget Sound in the low to mid 80s, but upper 80s to low 90s from interior Pierce County south through Thurston and Lewis counties as well as parts of Mason County.

Warm weather will surge Monday for many spots and for a lot of places will be the hottest day of this stretch. The forecast for Seattle is 86 degrees with more low 90s from interior Pierce County through Thurston, Lewis, and Mason counties. It’ll be warm across the north too with 70s to low 80s.

Cooler air will start to come into the coast and west of Puget Sound Tuesday but likely not soon enough to keep temperatures from getting just as warm around Puget Sound again.

Solid sunshine will also make it feel even hotter when outside. Make sure to wear loose fitting, light colored clothing and take frequent breaks. Also, use sunblock as the UV index will be in the high to very high category.

While this warm spell will be uncomfortable and last several days, we will not be in reach of any temperature records, which are in the upper 90s for Seattle during this stretch.

We’ll be noticeably cooler Wednesday through the rest of the week with cooler-than-average temperatures in the 60s and 70s with more cloud cover.

