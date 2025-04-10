Widespread showers this afternoon, pockets continue into the weekend

Showers are expected Thursday afternoon

It could get windy in some parts

A chance for pockets of showers Friday and Saturday

SEATTLE, Wash. — Showers are moving into the region across the map Thursday afternoon and could stick with some of you through your evening commute.

Showers taper back by late Thursday evening and become isolated pockets of rain throughout the region.

Winds will gust this afternoon, especially on the coast. Areas from Port Ludlow to Whidbey Island to Bellingham could see mean peak wind gusts at 40 miles per hour for a few hours Thursday afternoon.

There is a 20 to 30% chance that gusts exceed wind advisory criteria (45 mph) in the windiest coastal areas.

High temperatures on Thursday will be up from Wednesday. In some spots, we expect to see temperatures five to 10 degrees warmer than normal.

This doesn’t last, however, as a cold front moves in Thursday night.

We’ll have a chance for showers Friday and Saturday. Dry conditions return on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. We should stay mostly dry until Tuesday.





