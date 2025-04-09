Dry conditions, warmer temperatures today before rain returns Thursday

SEATTLE — Happy Wednesday!

It’s a dry, warmer day across Western Washington.

Most of you will wake up to mostly cloudy skies today, with some clearing in the Central Puget Sound.

We’ll be mostly sunny throughout the region this afternoon. Enjoy it while you can!

High temperatures Wednesday will be hit in the upper 50s to low 60s throughout the area.

Rain returns to the region Thursday, hitting the coast in the morning and reaching inland by afternoon.

Showers remain in the forecast for Friday. Expect cool and breezy conditions with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Showers continue Saturday.

--Madeline Ottilie

