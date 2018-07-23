Last Updated: 20:14 PM. Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 PDT

Until 09:00 AM. Monday, Jul 23, 2018

WAZ504-509-556-558-231515- /O.NEW.KSEW.HT.Y.0001.180723T1700Z-180724T0400Z/ Southwest Interior-Tacoma Area-Bellevue and Vicinity- Seattle and Vicinity- 808 PM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * TEMPERATURE...High temperatures over the advisory area are expected to climb into the lower 90s Monday afternoon. * TIMING...The warmest temperatures...reaching or exceeding 90 degrees...are expected to occur between 2 PM and 8 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Groups sensitive to heat will be susceptible to health impacts. Children...pets and the elderly should not be left unattended in vehicles as interiors will heat up rapidly under the expected temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. && $$

