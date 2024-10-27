Yin Ruoning shoots 65 to win in Malaysia. She holds off Jeeno Thitikul, who finishes runner-up again

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Starting her final round in a three-way tie for the lead, Yin Ruoning shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday to win the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia by one stroke for her second title this month.

Yin, of China, finished at 23-under 265 after a safe two-putt on the final hole. She held off Thai player Jeeno Thitikul (66), who was also runner-up at last year's event after losing the second longest playoff in LPGA Tour history.

Yin had a dominant six-shot win at LPGA Shanghai earlier this month and also won the Dow Championship in June, where she partnered with Thitikul.

“I had such great year last year, I was wondering if I can win again, what if I can’t, such things," Yin said. "But I think I just really learned that I just need to enjoy myself out here and have fun, happy, so that’s what I do.”

South Korea's Haeran Ryu shot a 67 and was two shots behind Yin. American Bailey Tardy, who equaled the best score of the round at 65, and second-round leader Maja Stark (70) of Sweden were tied for fourth at 16-under 272.

Hannah Green, who earned her third victory of 2024 and sixth of her career last week in South Korea, also had a 65 to finish sixth at 15-under 273. She was tied with American Marina Alex (69), Hsu Wei-Ling (68) and Choi Hye-Jin (66).

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France was 11 strokes behind Yin after a 72 and finished tied for 12th.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.