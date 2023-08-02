Sports

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

By LARRY FLEISHER

Mets Yankees Baseball New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (0) reacts as New York Mets' Pete Alonso runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday.

Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list.

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

