WSU’s Cedric Coward chooses NBA draft over Duke transfer

Washington State University’s guard Cedric Coward won’t be transferring to Duke University after all.

The athlete told ESPN that he will keep his name in the 2025 NBA draft instead.

“This is the best opportunity for me to achieve part of my dream, which is making the NBA,” Coward said. “Everything is pointing in the right direction right now to follow that.”

The 21-year-old averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in six games for the Cougs last season.

He ended his season early because of a partially torn shoulder labrum, but that isn’t stopping him.

“NBA teams learned that the injury wasn’t a setback,” Coward told ESPN. “I got better and became more profound in all the different details of my game. I improved tremendously in aspects that I needed to work on, which showed in my athletic testing and shooting. I’m stronger mentally, physically, and emotionally now.”

Coward started his college career at Division III Willamette in 2021 and then transferred to Eastern Washington, where he spent two seasons before transferring again to WSU.

According to ESPN’s latest mock draft, he is the projected No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

