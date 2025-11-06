Women's boxing champ Claressa Shields signs $8 million promotional deal, plans ring return in 2026

NEW YORK — Claressa Shields signed a multi-fight deal Thursday that will pay her a minimum of $8 million, and the undisputed women's heavyweight boxing champion plans to return to the ring in early 2026.

Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-division champion as a professional, last fought in July when she beat Lani Daniels in Detroit to defend her heavyweight belts.

There were no set number fights in the deal with Wynn Records and Salita Promotions, a partnership that builds off the success of the fight in Detroit, which drew an announced crowd of 15,366 at Little Caesars Arena. It offers cross-promotional opportunities for the Flint, Michigan, native.

“From the start of her career, Claressa Shields has shattered barriers in the pursuit of equality and recognition. She became the first American boxer to win two Olympic gold medals, the first woman to headline a premium-cable boxing event, and a multidivision undisputed world champion,” said Dmitriy Salita, the president of Salita Promotions. “Today, she moves into a new era, signing a landmark multi-million-dollar partnership that will elevate women’s sports to new heights.”

The 30-year-old Shields (17-0) won gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She has held titles from the 154-pound limit through heavyweight and is the only fighter to hold all four major world titles in three different weight classes simultaneously.

