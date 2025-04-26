Wolves top Lakers 116-104 in Game 3 to take series lead behind both-ways standout Jaden McDaniels

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves, with so many promising performances spoiled by late mistakes fresh in their memory bank, sure timed this strong finish well.

Jaden McDaniels scored a career playoff-high 30 points and spearheaded Minnesota's stifling defense on an ailing Luka Doncic, and the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-104 to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series on Friday night.

“Jaden never looks tired. He looks like he could play 48 minutes,” said teammate Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Julius Randle added 22 points for the Wolves, who outscored the Lakers 13-1 over the final 4:37 after Doncic’s tying baseline jumper.

“Our best closing effort of the year, no doubt,” coach Chris Finch said.

LeBron James did the heavy lifting with Doncic playing through a stomach illness, scoring 38 points. He made three 3-pointers in a four-possession span midway through the fourth quarter.

“He was shooting it from Yucatan,” Edwards quipped. “He was shooting it crazy.”

But James couldn't find a shot after that torrid stretch, even hitting the side of the backboard with a corner heave with the Lakers down 111-104 with 1:26 left. Edwards drained a long 2-pointer on the next possession to wrap it up, sauntering over to the edge of the court during a timeout to encourage the crowd to get even louder.

“That was probably the most fun I’ve had in Target Center, for sure,” Edwards said.

Game 4 is in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Austin Reaves had 20 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range, where the Lakers stayed hot all night to stay close — offsetting 19 turnovers the Wolves converted into 28 points.

“They’re big, they’re long, they’re athletic, they pressure the basketball, they make everything tough,” Lakers coach J.J. Redick said. “We’re going to have some turnovers.”

Randle, a first-round draft pick by the Lakers in 2014 who missed the playoffs last year with New York and has only played in 18 career postseason games, was especially fired up for his first home playoff game with Minnesota. He went 9 for 10 from the free throw line and hustled all over the floor, leading the charge in a 56-26 edge the Wolves had in points in the paint.

Doncic was frequently smothered by McDaniels, Minnesota’s ace perimeter defender, and had a particularly sluggish start. Doncic needed a step-back 28-footer with Edwards guarding him in the closing seconds of the first half to get to eight points at the break.

