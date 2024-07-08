Ogwumike scores 24 with 12 rebounds as Storm beat Sky 84-71, spoil Reese’s record-setting day

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Chicago 84-71 Sunday despite the Sky’s Angel Reese setting the WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double.

Jewell Loyd, who scored two points on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half, finished with 20 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 15 points and eight assists and Ezi Magbegor added 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for Seattle (14-7).

Reese finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Chicago (8-12), her 13th consecutive double-double. The rookie posted a season-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds in the Sky’s 88-84 victory over Seattle on Friday’ and tied Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history.

Reese made back-to-back baskets before Chennedy Carter twice made a pair of free throws to cap an 11-2 run that trimmed the Sky’s deficit to 72-69 with 2:49 to play. Jordan Horston responded with two free throws and then found Magbegor for a layup to spark a string of 12 consecutive points that pushed the Storm’s lead to 84-69 when Loyd made a layup with 33.2 seconds remaining.

The Sky had four blocks — including two by Cardoso — in the first 7 minutes as Seattle started 1-of-15 shooting and Chicago jumped to a 12-3 lead.

Sami Whitcomb’s 3-pointer with 7:57 left in the second quarter capped an 11-2 spurt and gave the Storm their first lead but Reese scored five points in a 10-0 run over the next 2-plus minutes that put Chicago in front 32-23 when Marina Mabrey hit a deep 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the first half. The Sky took a 39-31 lead into halftime but Seattle scored 23 of the first 28 second-half points and outscored Chicago 29-14 in the third quarter. Loyd, who scored two points on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half, scored 12 in the third quarter and Ogwumike added nine as the Storm took a seven-point lead into the fourth.

The Storm shot 29% (10 of 34) from the field in the first half but made 19 of 35 (54%) thereon.

