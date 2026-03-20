WNBA players briefed on a transformational 7-year CBA with a $7M 2026 salary cap

NEW YORK — WNBA players are having information sessions over the next day or two to learn more about the new collective bargaining agreement that was agreed to in principle early Wednesday morning.

Through zoom calls and one-on-one conversations, the players are hearing about some of the details of the transformational new deal that will last for the next seven years with an opt-out after six, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.

Lawyers on both sides are finalizing the term sheet, which should be done in the next day or so. It will then get put to a vote of the players with a majority needed to ratify the CBA. The league’s Board of Governors will then need to approve the deal before it becomes official.

The deal came after the two sides spent the past eight days in intense in-person negotiations that lasted for more than 100 hours. They came to the agreement about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday after spending more than 10 hours of discussions on Tuesday.

“This is historical for women’s sports. I told Cathy it’s not just for the players that are entering the league or the players that aren’t already here,” union president Nneka Ogwumike said of her conversations with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We’re just really grateful to be able to come to a deal. We’re proud of ourselves.”

Here are a few key points from the CBA.

Salary cap

The salary cap for the 2026 season is expected to be $7 million with average salaries more than $585,000, according to the person. Top players can make over $1 million for the first time in the league’s history with a supermax salary close to $1.4 million. The cap could grow up to $11 million in 2031 if revenue projections go well. The salary cap can change a maximum of 10% in either direction each year with the exception of after the first season when it could up or down 13%.

The minimum salary for this year would be around $300,000 as the league enters its 30th season. This would increase salaries fourfold from last season. The average salary, which was about $125,000 last year, should be around $584,000 before revenue sharing in 2026.

“For the first time, player salaries are tied to a truly meaningful share of league revenue, driving exponential growth in the salary cap, increasing average compensation beyond half a million dollars and raising the standard across facilities, staffing and support,” Ogwumike said after the verbal agreement Wednesday morning.

The average revenue share over the length of the deal will be around 20%, according to the person. It's still unclear whether its the gross revenue the players asked for or the net revenue the league pushed for.

Housing

Teams will continue to pay for housing for the first three years of the deal according to the person. In 2029 and 2030, teams will pay for housing for players earning $500,000 or less. After that, teams will only pay for the housing of developmental players.

Rookies contracts

Rookie contracts will remain for four years with a bump in pay for all players still on rookie contracts. Players who earn All-WNBA honors can get the maximum salary in the fourth year of their contract if they stay with their team. So far Caitlin Clark would be eligible for that in 2027, Paige Bueckers in 2028 and Aliyah Boston this season.

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