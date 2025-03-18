With extensions signed, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ready to resume title chase with Bengals

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins officially inked four-year extensions on Tuesday that keep them in Cincinnati for their primes along with quarterback Joe Burrow.

The two star playmakers highlighted how much expectations have changed within the Bengals’ organization over the last five years, which have included four straight winning seasons, five playoff victories and an appearance in the Super Bowl.

“I want to win a championship, and we can definitely win it here,” Higgins said during a joint press conference shortly after the signings became official. “The money isn’t the big factor. It’s being with the guys for another four years and trying to win that championship.”

With Burrow under contract through the 2029 season, two solid starting offensive tackles and a standout young running back in Chase Brown, the Bengals should continue to have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The final steps toward keeping this core on offense together was finalizing the contracts with Higgins and Chase.

Chase’s $161 million contract makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and Higgins’ $115 million deal will make him one of the league's top 10 highest-paid receivers.

“Now that this is concluded, the next step for us is a championship with these guys,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “I think that’s a big reason why they wanted to be here; why they wanted to come back — they know there’s more for us to accomplish as a team, a lot more wins to be had, a lot more great moments.”

The Bengals haven’t had a losing season since they drafted Chase with the fifth overall pick in 2021. Last season, he became the first player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions (127), 1,700 yards receiving (1,708) and 17 touchdown receptions in a season.

Despite having one of the league's most prolific offenses in 2024, the Bengals were 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Chase said on Tuesday that he wouldn’t have had the season that he did without Higgins playing alongside him. As Chase negotiated his deal, he made sure that their shared agent, Rocky Arceneaux, knew how much it was a priority for Higgins to stay in Cincinnati.

“Signing us together, that’s the whole goal, for us to push this team and each other as far as we can go,” Chase said. “The one goal is to be the best in the AFC first. That’ll give us the easiest chance to get to the Super Bowl. If we get that first, that will give us the chance to get the next step.”

Higgins — a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2020 — had been hoping to sign a lucrative contract for more than two years. He acknowledged that there were several times during that stretch where he didn’t think a deal would get done.

Last season, Higgins switched agents and got the same representation as Chase.

“I told Rocky, ‘Bro, do your big one,’” Higgins said. “I’m a quiet guy. I don’t do too much confrontation going back and forth. I had my full trust in Rocky. He was able to get it done.”

While contract talks over the last two years got frustrating at times, according to Higgins, the star receiver said that all is “good” now between him and Bengals ownership.

“Last year, I took a chance,” Higgins said. “I bet on myself. And I want to say it paid off. It’s all good now. It worked out in my favor. I’m just happy. I want to thank (executive vice president) Katie (Blackburn) and the whole organization for helping me and believing in me.”

In 2024, the Bengals led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns and ranked sixth in points per game. While Chase had a historic season, Higgins also had a career year and ranked 30th in the NFL in catches despite missing five games due to injury.

In a statement, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said that Burrow, Chase and Higgins are a big part of giving the Bengals their identity.

“The Bengals have a long history of drafting and retaining elite wide receivers, and we’re happy to continue that tradition with Ja’Marr and Tee,” Tobin said. “We are known for our explosive, high-scoring offense, and Ja’Marr and Tee are a big part of that identity. They earned these extensions with their abilities and promise for the future.”

Tobin is also hoping to reach an extension with Trey Hendrickson despite the All-Pro edge rusher receiving permission to seek a trade. Hendrickson is heading into the final year of his contract after posting a league-leading 17 1/2 sacks last season.

“I definitely would love to see Trey back with us and he gets what he deserves," Higgins said. "He has been a great part of our defense for the last few years. I’d definitely love to see Trey back on the team.”

