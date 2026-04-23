White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami ties MLB rookie record with HR in 5th straight game

PHOENIX — Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami tied a Major League Baseball rookie record by homering in his fifth straight game, crushing a 451-foot shot to right-center field against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his 10th homer of the season.

He is the 13th rookie in big-league history to go deep in five straight, according to MLB.com. The Japanese first baseman also tied the team's franchise record, a mark shared by A.J. Pierzynski (2012), Paul Konerko (2011), Carlos Lee (2003), Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Ron Kittle (1983) and Greg Luzinski (1983).

Murakami's two-run homer came off Diamondbacks reliever Ryan Thompson in the seventh, cutting Arizona's lead to 10-7. His 10 homers are second in the big leagues behind Houston's Yordan Alvarez, who has 11.

Murakami’s 10 homers, eight coming on the road, are the most in MLB history by a Japanese-born player in his first 24 career games.

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