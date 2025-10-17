What’s happening for Washington sports teams this weekend?

It’s shaping up to be a busy weekend for Washington sports teams.

On Friday, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:08 p.m. for Game 5 of the ALCS. The teams are currently tied, 2-2 in the series.

Also happening Friday, Seattle Reign FC plays its final home match of the season at Lumen Field. The team is hosting Utah Royals FC. The match begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, the University of Washington Huskies football team will travel to Michigan to battle the Wolverines. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Huskies’ cross-state rivals, the Washington State University Cougars, will head to Virginia to play the Cavaliers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sounders FC is in New York for the last match of the regular season.

Eastern Washington University’s Eagles will step onto the football field in Cheney at 4 p.m. to take on the University of Idaho Vandals.

The Central Washington University Wildcats will host Texas A&M – Kingsville for their homecoming game Saturday at 6 p.m. in Ellensburg.

The Seattle Kraken will take the ice Saturday at 4 p.m. in Toronto as they take on the Maple Leafs.

Speaking of Toronto, Sunday the Mariners will face the Blue Jays once again – in Game 6 of the ALCS.

The Seahawks have the weekend off, but are back in action on Monday. The team will host the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group