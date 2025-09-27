West Ham fires Graham Potter and hires Nuno Espirito Santo after 5 games of the Premier League

West Ham fired manager Graham Potter and hired Nuno Espirito Santo as his replacement on Saturday, just five games into the new Premier League season and two days before the struggling London team's next match at Everton.

Potter paid the price for West Ham slumping to next-to-last place after losing four of its league games so far. The team is already out of the English League Cup, too.

Nuno left Nottingham Forest on Sept. 9 after a deterioration in his working relationship with the club's hierarchy but has secured a rapid return for his fourth stint in England's top division, having previously coached Wolverhampton and Tottenham.

“My objective is to work hard to get the very best from the team and ensure that we are as competitive as we possibly can be," Nuno said. "The work has already started and I am looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.”

Potter took charge in January and led the club to a 14th-placed finish last season.

“Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations,” West Ham said, “and the board of directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.”

Potter said he was “incredibly disappointed” to be leaving West Ham “without being able to achieve what we set out to achieve.”

"I do however fully acknowledge that the results have just not been good enough up to now,” Potter said in a statement via the League Managers Association.

West Ham added that the “process of appointing a replacement is underway.”

Potter's backroom staff also have left.

Troubled tenure

West Ham turned to Potter at the start of 2025 after Julen Lopetegui — the successor of long-serving boss David Moyes — lasted only 22 matches.

Potter had turned down multiple job proposals during a nearly two-year spell out of management following his dismissal by Chelsea, where he lasted seven months in the 2022-23 season. Before that, he built a strong reputation with stints at Ostersund in Sweden, Swansea and Brighton.

West Ham finished last season with only two wins from its final 11 league matches and lost key attacker Mohammed Kudus in the offseason.

The unrest of the West Ham supporters failed to ease after a flurry of signings during the final weeks of the transfer window coincided with heavy defeats to Sunderland (3-0) and Chelsea (5-1) in August.

A 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest last month provided some respite, but West Ham went down by the same score to Tottenham after the September international break and another loss to Crystal Palace last weekend proved to be Potter's final match in charge.

“I’d like to thank all the staff at the club who made me feel so welcome, the playing squad and their continued efforts during my time," Potter said, "and lastly the fans, who have been so supportive during what has been a difficult journey at times.”

Nuno returns

Nuno, who has signed a three-year contract at West Ham, guided Forest into European competition for the first time in 30 years thanks to a seventh-place finish in the league last season.

However, he was fired just three games into this season after the Portuguese coach had a very public falling-out with owner Evangelos Marinakis, reportedly stemming from a breakdown in relations with the club’s recently hired global head of football, Edu Gaspar.

Nuno will take charge against Everton, said West Ham, which hailed his “coaching ability, tactical acumen and leadership qualities.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.