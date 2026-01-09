Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. announces he will return to Huskies, won't enter transfer portal

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will return to the Huskies for the 2026 season rather than enter the transfer portal, he announced Thursday evening on social media.

Williams' decision heads off a potentially messy dispute with the school. According to multiple reports, Washington was prepared to pursue legal options to enforce Williams' lucrative name, image and likeness contract.

Williams had announced on Tuesday that he would leave the Huskies after his sophomore season, saying, “I have to do what is best for me and my future.”

Two days later, Williams changed his mind.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” Williams said in his social media post. “I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual. I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.”

Williams' NIL deal exceeded $4 million, according to ESPN, and his potential departure raised questions about the validity of such contracts.

In a statement posted Thursday by Washington's athletics department, coach Jedd Fisch said he and Williams engaged in “honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future” over the last few days.

“We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic and social development,” Fisch said. “I appreciate Demond's statement. I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community.”

In the same statement, athletic director Pat Chun pointed out that the process underscored the complex nature of college athletics in 2026.

“What has transpired has been difficult for all parties involved and is emblematic of many of the current issues in college sports,” Chun said. “It is critical ... that contracts with student-athletes are not only enforced but respected by everyone within the college sports ecosystem.”

Williams completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 2025, his first full season as a starter. He also ran for 611 yards and six touchdowns.

