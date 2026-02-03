Vonn 'confident' she will race at Olympics despite 'completely ruptured' ACL in left knee

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn is "confident" she can compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics beginning this week with a ruptured ACL from a crash four days ago.

Vonn said on Tuesday the damage to her left knee was a “completed ruptured” ACL, bone bruising “plus meniscal damage.”

After three days of physical therapy and doctors' advice, Vonn skied on Tuesday.

“My knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday," Vonn said.

“So this is not obviously what I had hoped for. I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today but I know there’s still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.

“I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate."

Vonn crashed in a World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday and ended up in the safety nets. After skiing to the bottom of the course she was taken to a hospital.

Vonn, a 41-year-old American, was expected to be one of the biggest stars of the Winter Games, which start Friday with the opening ceremony. Her first race comes two days later in the women’s downhill on Sunday. Then Vonn was also planning on competing in super-G and the new team combined event.

The opening women’s downhill training session is scheduled for Thursday.

She has had numerous other crashes and injuries in her career.

“This would be the best comeback I’ve done so far,” Vonn said. “Definitely the most dramatic.”

Vonn made a stunning comeback last season at age 40 after nearly six years away from ski racing. Skiing with a partial titanium implant in her right knee, she has been the circuit’s leading downhiller this season with two victories and three other podium finishes in five races.

Including super-G, Vonn completed eight World Cup races and finished on the podium in seven of them. Her worst finish was fourth.

Women’s skiing during the Games will be in Cortina, where Vonn holds the World Cup record with 12 wins.

Vonn has won three Olympic medals: Gold in downhill and bronze in super-G in 2010 and bronze in downhill in 2018.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.