Vikings adding Carson Wentz to back up J.J. McCarthy, sending Sam Howell to Eagles, AP sources say

Carson Wentz is back in the NFL and Sam Howell is on the move again.

The Minnesota Vikings are signing Wentz to back up quarterback J.J. McCarthy and trading Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles, two people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the moves. ESPN first reported the deals.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles are sending a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 seventh-rounder to Minnesota for Howell and a 2027 sixth-rounder, one of the people said.

Wentz, who spent last season backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in 2016. He finished third in NFL MVP voting the following season but tore his ACL in December and watched Nick Foles lead Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl victory.

Wentz started for Indianapolis in 2021 and Washington in 2022. He was a backup with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

Howell replaced Wentz as the starting QB for the Commanders in 2023. He played behind Geno Smith in Seattle last year before going to Minnesota. Howell joins Tanner McKee behind Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. The Eagles also currently have Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie Kyle McCord.

