Victor Wembanyama scores 37 of 40 in 1st half, leading Spurs to 136-108 win over short-handed Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Victor Wembanyama scored 37 of his season high-tying 40 points in the first half of the San Antonio Spurs' fifth straight victory, 136-108 over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Wembanyama had the highest-scoring first half in the NBA this season and the highest-scoring half by a Spurs player in the 21st century while going 12 of 17 from the field with three 3-pointers against a Lakers lineup missing Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Wembanyama played only the first eight minutes of the second half with the Spurs far ahead in their 10th win in 13 games.

The French big man became the third player in the past 50 seasons to score at least 40 points while playing 27 minutes or fewer. He also had 12 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart also sat out for the Lakers on the second night of a brutal back-to-back set against the Western Conference's top two teams. Doncic and Smart are injured, while James, Reaves and Ayton are all managing health concerns.

After winning the opening tip, Wembanyama scored 17 points in the first 4:15 on 5-for-5 shooting. He had 25 points before checking out with four minutes left in the Spurs' 47-point first quarter, and he added 12 more in the second.

Carter Bryant scored a career-high 16 points and Dylan Harper had 15 for the Spurs.

Luke Kennard and Drew Timme scored 14 points apiece for the Lakers. Bronny James had 12 points and six assists.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle had seven assists before leaving with a bruised pelvis after blocking Rui Hachimura's shot and falling hard with 4:10 left in the first half.

James missed his 18th game of his 23rd NBA season, disqualifying him from making his 22nd straight appearance on the All-NBA teams.

NBA scoring leader Doncic missed his third straight game with a hamstring strain.

Spurs: At Golden State on Wednesday night.

Lakers: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

