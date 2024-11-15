Vasilevskiy stars as the Lightning stop the Jets' 7-game win streak with a 4-1 victory

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in his 300th NHL win, and the Tampa Bay Lightning stopped Winnipeg's seven-game win streak with a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy is the 40th goaltender in league history to win 300 games. He reached the milestone in 490 games, the fewest in NHL history, 31 faster than Jacques Plante.

Winnipeg lost for just the second time in 17 games this season. It dropped to 7-1 on the road.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning, who had lost their previous five games against the Jets, including 7-4 in Winnipeg on Nov. 3.

Guentzel put Tampa Bay in front 7:24 into the first period, and goals by Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli 57 seconds apart early in the second made it 3-0.

Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry scored on a deflection at 6:54 of the second, but Guentzel got an empty-netter with 21 seconds left.

Jets backup goalie Eric Comrie made 25 saves but lost for the first time in his four starts this season.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg’s power play entered the game leading the NHL at 42.2%, but it went 0 for 5.

Lightning: Tampa Bay, coming off a seven-day layoff, won for the first time this month after going 0-3-1 in its first four November games.

Key moment

Cirelli’s power-play goal 4:07 into the second was also the first by the Lightning in 17 extra-man opportunities at Amalie Arena this season. Tampa Bay scored on 31.2% of its power-play chances (38 of 122) at home in 2023-24.

Key stat

Vasilevskiy’s win was just his fifth in 13 career decisions against the Jets (5-7-1).

Up next

The Jets visit Florida on Saturday night. The Lightning host New Jersey on Saturday.

