UW team rows away with the final PAC-12 Men’s Rowing Championships

FOLSON, Calif. — The University of Washington rowing team claimed the final Pac-12 Men’s Rowing Championships as the school moves to the Big Ten Conference in the next school year.

On May 19, they raised the championship trophies for the varsity eight, second varsity eight, third varsity eight, and the varsity four finals.

The competition took place at Lake Natoma in California.

The Washington men's rowing team bid adieu to its longtime conference home Sunday, winning the program's 41st league...

This is the first time since 2021 that the team earned the championship, according to a Facebook post.

Starting this fall the University of Washington will be a part of the Big Ten Conference where they will rejoin USC, UCLA, and Oregon.

