UW men’s and women’s rowing teams advance all crews in national championship

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — The University of Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams have advanced all their crews to the national championship.

The Huskies were one of four teams, along with Stanford, the University of Texas, and Yale, to have all crews reach the grand finals.

All UW women’s teams advanced to the grand finals, finishing in the top three of each semi-final on Saturday.

The UW men won the Varsity 4+ National Championship in record time.

They also won all three of their eights semifinals, setting a new IRA National Championship regatta record in two of them.

All teams will race in the grand finals on Sunday.

