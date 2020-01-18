USC women upset previously unbeaten No. 7 UCLA in double OT

UCLA scored the game's first six points, only to see USC lead 16-15 at the end of the first quarter. Dean made a pair of free throws to get the Bruins within 18-17 with 9:01 remaining in the second quarter. It would be their final points of the half, though, as the Trojans scored the final 12 points to take a 30-17 lead at halftime. Pili scored four points during the run while Desiree Caldwell and Jeune made back-to-back 3-pointers.