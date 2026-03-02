US half marathon women's leaders guided off course in error. One asks officials to 'make it right'

ATLANTA — The runner who was leading the women's race at the U.S. half marathon championships until she was mistakenly led off the course by a guide vehicle is calling for USA Track & Field to make right an outcome that cost her a spot in the world road running championships this fall.

Jess McClain was ahead by a wide margin with about 1.5 miles to go Sunday when she and three other runners followed the guide vehicle on a wrong turn.

McClain said in an Instagram post that she followed a police escort, official lead vehicle and a media motorcycle off the course for about one kilometer.

“I had to come to a stop, make a tight & complete u-turn & run back onto course as a national championship title & a world team spot slipped away,” she wrote. “I’m going try my hardest to walk away from this weekend remembering the joy I felt in those moments where I thought I was on my way to becoming a National Champion & finally make Team USA outright.”

McClain, who is from Phoenix, ended up finishing ninth. The next two runners who followed her off the course — Emma Hurley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ednah Kurgat of Roswell, Georgia — were 12th and 13th, respectively.

Molly Born of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, crossed the finish line first in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 43 seconds.

"I don't really feel like the U.S. champion just because of the whole situation that went down at the end," Born said in an interview with the Fast Women YouTube channel.

McClain and three other runners who followed the lead vehicle appealed after their protest of the order of finish was rejected. USATF said in a statement the jury of appeals found "the event did not meet USATF Rule 243 and that the course was not adequately marked at the point of misdirection. This violation contributed to the misdirection taken by the athletes within the top four at the time of misdirection. However, the jury of appeals finds no recourse within the USATF rulebook to alter the results order of finish. The results order of finish as posted is considered final."

The top three finishers qualify for the world championships Sept. 20 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The USATF noted that the American team would not be officially selected until May and that the governing body would continue to review what took place in Atlanta.

“While we understand athletes are eager to resolve this issue expeditiously, our process will ensure an ultimate decision is in the best interest of all the athletes involved,” the USATF said.

The USATF said lead vehicles are provided and managed by the local organizing committee, which was the Atlanta Track Club.

“Mistakes happen & I am sure those who were leading us feel terrible about the outcome,” McClain wrote. “I just hate that the athletes are ALWAYS the ones who pay the price (literally $$$)… time & time again.”

She said she trusts USATF and the Atlanta Track Club “can somehow make it right for the athletes who were led off course... It sounds like conversations are still being had, so I am choosing to remain hopeful that we’ll soon have a little more clarity than what we left Atlanta with & actionable steps forward.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.