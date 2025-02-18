US GM Bill Guerin says he would welcome Trump when Americans play Canada for 4 Nations title

BOSTON — (AP) — The general manager of the U.S. team in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to the championship game between the United States and Canada on Thursday night.

Bill Guerin, who played 18 years in the NHL for eight teams, said on Fox News that Trump's presence would give a boost to the rivalry between the North American hockey powers. He credited Trump's tariff threats and talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state for ratcheting up the intensity in their fight-filled matchup in the preliminary round.

"We would love it if President Trump was in attendance," Guerin said in the interview broadcast on Monday. "We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. Listen, we're just trying to represent our country the best way we can."

The tournament marks the return of the top hockey stars to international play after sitting out the last two Olympics.

The United States beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday in a game that began with three fights in the first 9 seconds. The quality of play, intensity of emotions and geopolitical backdrop have drawn comparisons to the Americans' "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

“I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It’s just the time that we’re in,” Guerin said. “If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I do think the players used it as inspiration.”

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has attended the Super Bowl and NASCAR's Daytona 500.

