United States winger Tim Weah injured during Marseille's 2-1 loss to Lens in French league

LENS, France — United States winger Tim Weah left pitch after taking a knock during Marseille's 2-1 loss to Lens, shortly after providing his first assist for the French league club.

Marseille did not immediately answer a request from The Associated Press on Sunday regarding the nature of the injury.

Weah set up Mason Greenwood's opener in the 17th minute but was replaced by Leonardo Balerdi in the second half of Saturday's match with an apparent injury to his left thigh.

Speaking after the game, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said it appeared to be just a knock, adding through a translator that “it would be a very bad news for us if he really hurt himself.”

Weah returned to the French league this summer after an inconsistent two-year stint at Juventus.

Weah's father, former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, played one season at Marseille 25 years ago near the end of his playing career.

Tim Weah previously spent four seasons at Lille, which won the Ligue 1 title in 2021, before switching to Juventus in 2023.

Defending champion PSG overtook Marseille and moved one point clear of Lens at the top of the French league standings with a 3-0 win at Brest on Saturday.

