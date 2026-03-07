UConn's Dan Hurley beefing with officials again just in time for March Madness

MILWAUKEE — Add another chapter to UConn coach Dan Hurley’s combative history with officials just as March Madness is approaching.

Hurley was ejected from the fourth-ranked Huskies' 68-62 loss to Marquette on Saturday after picking up two technical fouls with one second remaining. Hurley argued that UConn's Silas Demary Jr. was fouled by Marquette's Ben Gold while driving to the basket with the Huskies trailing 64-62.

Hurley approached John Gaffney and got his chest next to the official’s right shoulder while voicing his displeasure. Hurley said he never bumped into Gaffney, though some replays suggested otherwise.

“You could screen-shot whatever you want to screen-shot,” Hurley said. “I don’t feel like I made any contact with John. I don’t believe I did.”

No foul was called on Demary’s driving attempt. Marquette’s Chase Ross got the rebound, was fouled and then made four of six free throws to seal the victory that prevented UConn from sharing the Big East regular-season title with No. 18 St. John’s. Two of the free throws were the result of the foul on the floor and the other four were from the technical foul.

Hurley did say he yelled, “Foul! Foul!” toward the back of Gaffney’s head arguing for a call on Gold. But he repeatedly said that he didn’t believe he bumped into the official. Cameras showed Hurley shaking his head as he headed off the floor after the ejection.

Big East spokesman Mike Laprey said, “We are aware and reviewing the situation” in response to a message seeking comment regarding the incident.

Since Hurley didn’t believe he made any physical contact with the official, he didn’t expect to face any additional discipline heading into the Big East Tournament that starts Wednesday at New York. UConn is waiting to learn which team it will face in Thursday’s Big East quarterfinal.

“I’ve been ejected before, and I’ve been back out there,” Hurley said. “It’s not my first rodeo.”

That’s certainly true.

As Hurley has cemented his status as one of the game's top coaches by leading UConn to back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024, his frequent run-ins with officials have become regular sights on social media. Perhaps the most notable example came last year, when cameras showed Hurley vocally criticizing the officiating as he walked into the tunnel after UConn's NCAA Tournament loss to Florida last season.

“Listen the officiating for us, it is what it is in this league,” Hurley said. “I’m not going to comment on that.”

Hurley had just finished making that comment when he added that the second foul called on UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr. on Saturday was “a joke” and “a really bad call.”

