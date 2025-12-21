Tyler Nickel hits 8 3-pointers to lead unbeaten No. 13 Vanderbilt to blowout of Wake Forest, 98-67

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tyler Nickel hit eight 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and No. 13 Vanderbilt continued its surprise season as one of a handful of schools in the country that are still undefeated with a 98-67 win over Wake Forest on Sunday.

Duke Miles had 17 points and nine assists, Tyler Harris scored 14 off the bench and Devin McGlockton and Tyler Tanner scored 11 each for Vanderbilt (12-0), which holds its highest in-season ranking since 1992-93.

Nickel had eight 3s for the second time in a three-game span. He hit three 3s in the first four minutes, had six by halftime and sank two more early in the second half. He finished 9 for 12 from the field.

Vanderbilt made 16 of 32 3-point attempts.

Myles Colvin led Wake Forest (9-4) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Juke Harris had 19 points. The Demon Deacons shot 35% from the field while suffering their second home loss to a Southeastern Conference team this month.

The Commodores benefited from 17 Demon Deacon turnovers.

Vanderbilt hit 10 shots from 3-point range — six from Nickel and one each by four others — less than 18 minutes into the game. The Commodores had six 3-pointers in the entire game in Wednesday’s 77-70 overtime victory at Memphis.

Vanderbilt held a 54-37 halftime lead.

Vanderbilt: Hosts New Haven on Dec. 29.

Wake Forest: Visits N.C. State on Dec. 31.

