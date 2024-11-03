Tyler Marsh has been hired as coach of the Chicago Sky, taking over a team that features two of the WNBA's most promising young players in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Andy Miller, Marsh's agent, confirmed the move in a text message to the AP. ESPN first reported the hiring.

"The Chicago Sky organization is proud to welcome our next head coach Tyler Marsh to Skytown,” a team spokesperson said Saturday night. “Coach Marsh is widely respected for the development of elite players and shares our goal of being a playoff and championship contender every year.”

The Las Vegas Aces assistant inherits a squad led by Reese and Cardoso. The Sky also have a lottery pick in next year's WNBA draft, although the Dallas Wings have the option to swap that pick so it won't be No. 1 if they won the lottery.

Marsh replaces Teresa Weatherspoon, who was fired after one year in charge. Chicago finished 13-27 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Marsh, 36, is the team’s fourth coach since the Sky won the WNBA championship in 2021.

Marsh was hired by Las Vegas in March 2022. He helped coach Becky Hammon and the Aces win back-to-back WNBA titles in his first two years with the team. Las Vegas was eliminated by New York in the semifinals this year.

He is the second assistant coach from the Aces to get a head coaching job this offseason. Natalie Nakase was hired as the first coach of the Golden State Valkyries.

There are still five head coaching openings in the WNBA after seven coaches were let go once the season ended. Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, Atlanta and Connecticut are still looking to hire coaches.

Before joining the Aces, Marsh was an assistant coach with the NBA's Indiana Pacers under Nate Bjorkgren (2020-21) and Rick Carlisle (2021-22). He also has worked for the Toronto Raptors and coached in the G League.

Marsh played college ball at UAB and Birmingham-Southern.

AP Sports Writers Andy Seligman and Jay Cohen in Chicago contributed to this report.

