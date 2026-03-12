Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa withdraws from The Players Championship after one hole

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa withdrew from The Players Championship after one hole on Thursday.

Morikawa, the No. 4 player in the world, took a practice swing on the par-5 11th hole and reached for his lower back. He tried to stretch, and minutes later took a cart ride from an official into the clubhouse.

Morikawa won at Pebble Beach earlier this year, his first PGA Tour title in 16 months.

He was the second player to withdraw from the richest tournament in golf. Ryan Fox withdrew with an illness before his afternoon tee time.

Morikawa was not replaced because he had already started the tournament.

