Two-time Cy Young Award winner deGrom has no-hitter through 7 innings vs. Orioles

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom has a no-hitter through seven innings of Wednesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 37-year-old deGrom had a perfect game going through six innings before walking designated hitter Sam Haggerty and left fielder Alejandro Osuna in the seventh. He has struck out seven. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has thrown 57 strikes and 86 pitches overall. He has a 7-2 record and a 2.24 ERA.

Texas leads 7-0.

The Orioles went hitless for six innings on Tuesday night against Texas left-hander Jacob Latz before singling in the seventh. Baltimore also went hitless for seven innings against Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt on Saturday before Gary Sánchez finally singled in the eighth off reliever JT Brubaker.

Texas scored once in the second inning, twice in the fourth, three times in the third and added a run in the sixth. The Rangers scored four earned runs off Baltimore starter Brandon Young and three earned runs off reliever Scott Blewett.

