Jose Mourinho leaves Fenerbahce after missing out on Champions League qualification

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Jose Mourinho left his role as coach of Fenerbahce on Friday, two days after failing to qualify the Turkish club for the Champions League.

Fenerbahce was eliminated by Benfica in the playoff round after a 1-0 loss on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old Mourinho, one of the world’s most famous coaches, had been in charge of Fenerbahce since June of last year.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho,” Fenerbahce said on its X and Instagram accounts. “We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career.”

There was no immediate statement on the club’s official website.

Mourinho's spell in Turkey has been turbulent, including an incident in April when he grabbed the nose of Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk in the Istanbul derby — earning a three-match ban and a fine.

He was also handed a four-match ban in February after making an incendiary comment after a league match against Galatasaray.

Mourinho was once one of the most sought-after coaches in world soccer, after trophy-winning spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, but his status is on the wane. The two-time Champions League winner has not coached in the main stage of the marquee competition for six seasons.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce’s absence from the Champions League now stretches to 17 seasons.

Under Mourinho, it finished second in the Turkish league to Galatasaray last season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.