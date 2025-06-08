Trump attends UFC championship fight in New Jersey, taking a break from politics, Musk feud

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — President Donald Trump walked out to a thunderous standing ovation just ahead of the start of the UFC pay-per-view card at the Prudential Center on Saturday night, putting his public feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk on hold to instead watch the fierce battles inside the cage.

Trump was accompanied by UFC President Dana White and the pair headed to their cageside seats to Kid Rock's "American Bad Ass." Trump and White did the same for UFC's card last November at Madison Square Garden, only then they were joined by Musk.

Trump shook hands with fans and supporters — a heavyweight lineup that included retired boxing champion Mike Tyson — on his way to the cage. Trump was joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, along with son Eric Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump shook hands with the UFC broadcast team that included Joe Rogan. Rogan hosted Trump on his podcast for hours in the final stages of the campaign last year.

UFC fans went wild for Trump and held mobile devices in their outstretched arms to snap pictures of him.

Trump arrived in time for the start of a card set to include two championship fights. Julianna Peña and Merab Dvalishvili were scheduled to each defend their 135-pound championships.

UFC fighter Kevin Holland won the first fight with Trump in the building, scaled the cage and briefly chatted with the President before his post-fight interview.

