Trevor Bauer is honored as pitcher of the year in the Mexican Baseball League

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Trevor Bauer was honored on Friday as pitcher of the year in the Mexican Baseball League.

The 33-year-old Bauer got 94 votes from the electing committee. Zac Grotz was second with nine votes, followed by David Reyes (seven), Matt Dermody (six), Robert Stock (two) and Tyler Viza (one).

Bauer went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in 14 starts. He led the league in strikeouts with 120 in 83 1/3 innings.

In his first season south of the border, the former Cy Young Award winner in the major leagues set a Mexican League record with 19 strikeouts against the Oaxaca Guerreros on June 21. Three pitchers shared previous record of 18 for a nine-inning game.

Bauer also struck out nine consecutive batters on April 21 against the Leon Bravos to tie a Mexican League record set by José Ramón López in 1964 and then tied by Gary Williams in 1979.

Bauer has been trying to revive his big-league career after serving a 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He was never charged with a crime in the matter, and civil claims against him were settled.

Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023 and the right-hander pitched in Japan last year.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner originally signed a five-game contract with the Diablos Rojos of Mexico City but then agreed to stay for the reminder of the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.