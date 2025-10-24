Toronto's Bo Bichette activated for World Series, at second base for first time since 2019

TORONTO — All-Star Bo Bichette returned to the Toronto Blue Jays for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing 1 1/2 months because of a sprained left knee and was set to play second base for the first time in six years.

A two-time All-Star shortstop and AL hits leader, Bichette was set to bat cleanup in Friday night's opener. He hadn't played since spraining his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

“I’ve been working my whole life for this,” Bichette said.

Bichette was at second base for the first time in the major leagues. He played 30 games at second over four minor league seasons, the last on April 17, 2019, with Triple-A Buffalo. Three-time Gold Glove winner Andrés Giménez was at shortstop against the Dodgers.

“Luckily, I’ve had a lot of time in my life at second base, so I have some experience there," Bichette said. “I brought it up. It was something that I felt like I could get ready for quicker than another position.”

He left open the possibility of returning to shortstop in a few days,

“I haven’t taken ground balls there yet, but I’m sure that over the course of Series that’s something that we would see about,” Bichette said.

George Springer remained at designated hitter. The outfielder's mobility has been a bit limited since he was struck on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch from Seattle's Bryan Woo in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Bichette was added to Toronto's roster along with infielder Ty France. The Blue Jays dropped outfielder Joey Loperfido and right-hander Yariel Rodríguez, leaving them with 12 pitchers.

“He’s gotten back to an incredible position physically, has looked really good in all of his live at-bats and is a good matchup against this team, and that contributed to the decision to keep the extra pitcher off,” general manager Ross Atkins said.

In addition, manager John Schneider said Kevin Gausman will start Game 2 on Saturday.

Bichette was second in the major leagues to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average, hitting 18 homers with 94 RBIs in 139 games. The 27-year-old is eligible for free agency following the Series.

“I’ve been here my entire career, worked really hard to build a winning culture — not alone, of course, with some people that are really close to me,” he said. “My goal is to stay here for my entire career, but right now, I don’t have time to think about that.”

Los Angeles added right-handers Edgardo Henriquez and Will Klein while dropping lefty Alex Vesia and righty Ben Casparius. The Dodgers said Thursday that Vesia was not with the team in Toronto because of a family matter.

Former closer Tanner Scott was not added. The left-hander was dropped from the Division Series roster following surgery on Oct. 8 to remove of an abscess from an infection on his lower body.

Clayton Kershaw, who was left off the Dodgers' Wild Card Series roster and did not pitch in the four-game NL Championship Series sweep of Milwaukee, is on the Series roster. Kershaw plans to retire after the Series.

