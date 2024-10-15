Tom Brady's purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is approved by NFL team owners

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tom Brady's purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders was approved by NFL team owners on Tuesday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who played 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, takes approximately 5% control of the Raiders. Brady needed to receive 24 of 32 votes, which happen at the league’s annual fall meetings.

The deal was initially agreed upon in May 2023, but it took owners 17 months to give their approval over concerns Brady was receiving too much of a discount from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis. Brady's new job as a broadcaster with Fox also was an issue because it could represent a conflict of interest.

