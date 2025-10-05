Titans snap 10-game losing skid with improbable 22-21 comeback win over the Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cam Ward threw for a career-high 265 yards, Joey Slye made a 29-yard field goal as time expired and the Tennessee Titans snapped a 10-game skid with an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, beating the mistake-prone Arizona Cardinals 22-21 on Sunday.

The Titans (1-4) trailed 21-6 in the fourth quarter, but took advantage of two massive Cardinals blunders to win the game.

Emari Demercado looked as if he ran for a game-sealing 72-yard touchdown with 12:51 left, but the running back dropped the ball in celebration just before he ran into the end zone. Instead of giving the Cardinals a 28-6 lead, it was ruled a fumble out the back of the end zone, giving the Titans possession at their 20.

Tennessee took advantage of the blunder, driving 80 yards for its first touchdown in eight quarters. Calvin Ridley caught a pass for 47 yards during the scoring drive, which was capped by Tony Pollard’s 1-yard touchdown run, making it 21-12.

Slye missed the extra point, keeping it at a two-possession game.

Arizona (2-3) made another huge miscue later when Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted Ward’s pass but immediately fumbled. Titans receiver Tyler Lockett fell on the ball in the end zone, cutting the Cardinals lead to 21-19 with 4:51 left.

The Cardinals had a chance to close the game on offense, but couldn't make it happen. They punted to the Titans with two minutes left and Ward completed a 38-yard pass to Ridley on the game-winning drive, setting up Slye's field goal.

Ridley finished with five catches for 131 yards.

Injuries

Titans: WR Calvin Ridley (knee/elbow) and RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) were active. Spears made his season debut. T JC Latham (hip) missed his fourth straight game. LB James Williams (forearm) left in the second quarter.

Cardinals: CB Max Melton (hamstring), OL Evan Brown (hamstring) and DL Darius Robinson (pectoral) were among the team's six inactives. ... LB Cody Simon (knee) left the game in the first half. ,,, TE Tip Reiman (ankle) left in the third quarter and didn't return.

Up next

Titans: At Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Cardinals: At Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 12.

