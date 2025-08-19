Titans' Simmons says his shove of Ward was simply flared tempers and blown out of proportion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons defended shoving the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cameron Ward at the end of practice Monday and accused outsiders of blowing up tempers flaring at a hot training camp practice.

The No. 1 overall draft pick, wearing a red non-contact jersey, was celebrating a touchdown throw in a red-zone drill when he put a hand on Simmons, who reacted by shoving Ward. Simmons was escorted off the practice field, not talking to reporters until the end of Tuesday's practice.

“At the end of the day, you know can’t touch a quarterback," Simmons said. "We at a joint practice and somebody touch our quarterback, trust me I’m going to be the first one in. So I respect the (expletive) out of the offense for having ... our quarterback back.”

Simmons said it was all left on the field and that he would take only football questions. Ward is scheduled to talk after Wednesday's practice.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said assistant coaches are asked to take a player off the field if tempers get hot and cool them down. Practice ended two plays later, and Callahan said his conversations with Simmons and Ward were between them.

“It was a training camp push and shove and a little bit of loud barking, and that was pretty much it for me,” Callahan said. "It’s late August, and we’re ready to go play some real football.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.