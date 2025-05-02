Times Square boxing event sees Teofimo Lopez defend his title, with Haney and Garcia to follow

NEW YORK — (AP) — Teofimo Lopez got the first big win in boxing's trip to Times Square, defending his junior welterweight championship with a unanimous decision over Arnold Barboza Jr. on Friday night.

Lopez was the first of what organizers called three events on the card, with Devin Haney to follow against Jose Ramirez before Ryan Garcia took on Rolando “Rolly” Romero.

Lopez had no problem in a setting unlike any the boxers had ever faced, winning 118-110 on one judge's card and 116-112 on the other two after controlling the fight with his advantages in hand and foot speed.

The Brooklyn product who has fought in title bouts in Madison Square Garden put on a strong performance in a venue unlike the famed arena 10 blocks to the south.

He improved to 22-1, celebrating in front of his hometown fans with his arms raised in the shadows of the pole from where the ball drops on New Year's Eve in New York's tourist center.

___

