Tiger Woods shoots worst round in a major with 82 in the third round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Tiger Woods shot his worst round in a major championship in the third round of the Masters on Saturday, finding far too many trees off the tee and making far too many three-putts on the greens for a 10-over 82 at Augusta National.

Woods started the day 1 over and seven shots off the lead. But after eight bogeys and two double-bogeys, offset by just a pair of birdies, the 48-year-old five-time champion was left facing an early tee time for his 100th round in the Masters on Sunday.

It was just the fifth round that Woods has shot in the 80s as a professional, and only the third in a major. He had an 80 in the first round of the 2005 U.S. Open and Chambers Bay and an 81 in the third round of the 2002 British Open at Muirfield.

His worst round at Augusta National had been back-to-back 78s in 2022, the last time he played the full weekend, while his worst round as a pro came in 2015, when he shot an 85 in the third round of the Memorial.

Woods had to play 23 holes on Friday after darkness brought an early end to his opening round. Yet he not only persevered through a marathon day, Woods shot a second-round 72 amid such blustery conditions that the average score was 75.09, the highest for the second round of the Masters since 2007, when it was not only windy but also cold.

That allowed Woods to make the cut for a record 24th consecutive time at the Masters.

Woods had driven the ball well, hitting 22 of 28 fairways through two rounds, and he had offset some poor approach shots — just 17 of 36 greens in regulation — with an excellent short game. Woods began Saturday in the top 10 in putting this week.

What had been his strength this week — off the tee and on the greens — was his third-round downfall. He hit just four of 13 fairways and had a pair of three-putts while battling his swing over the final 13 holes.

“I’ve been able to play here since I was 19-years old,” Woods said Friday night. “It’s one of the honors I don’t take lightly, being able to compete. The years I have missed, I wish I was able to play because there’s such an aura and mystique about playing this golf course that I don’t think that — unless you have played and competed here, you probably don’t really appreciate.”

