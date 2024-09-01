There's a Brewer named Brewer. Milwaukee adds outfielder Brewer Hicklen to its major league roster

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Milwaukee’s newest player was born to be a Brewer.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Nashville before their game Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Brewers' roster has included a player named Brewer.

Hicklen was in the Brewers’ starting lineup batting fifth and playing right field Sunday as he made his first major league appearance since 2022. Hicklen played in six games and made four plate appearances that year with the Kansas City Royals, who selected him out of UAB in the seventh round of the 2017 amateur draft.

The Brewers signed Hicklen to a minor league contract in November 2023, and he earned his way back to the big leagues with a productive season in Nashville. Hicklen was batting .247 with a .364 on-base percentage, 21 homers, 68 RBIs and 42 steals in 105 games.

