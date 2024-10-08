Tennis star Frances Tiafoe aims tirade of expletives at umpire after loss at Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI — (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe aimed a torrent of expletives at the chair umpire after losing a match at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

Tiafoe targeted umpire Jimmy Pinoargote with about 10 expletives in a minute-long tirade after his 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) loss against 61st-ranked Roman Safiullin in a third-round match.

The ATP rule book calls for fines of $60,000 at Masters 1000 tournaments.

A tour spokesman said no decision has yet been made on the matter.

The 17th-ranked Tiafoe was angered by being docked his first serve for a time violation at 5-5 in the decisive tiebreaker.

Pinoargote judged that Tiafoe was not making a genuine attempt to serve when he tossed the ball in the air at the baseline. Tiafoe at first protested before continuing to play.

Two points later, the match was over and he congratulated Safiullin at the net before turning toward the umpire’s chair and shouting the first expletives.

Tiafoe passed to the other side of the net toward his chair and shouted that the umpire had messed up the match.

The 26-year-old American said he had been battling on court for thee hours for his livelihood, peppering his words with more expletives.

Before leaving the court, Tiafoe added: “Never again.”

Tiafoe could face fines for verbal abuse of an official and for using obscenities. The tournament can take away some of his prize money, and the case could also be sent to the ATP Member Fines Committee for further investigation.

Safiullin advanced to face Novak Djokovic in the round of 16.

Tiafoe had a stellar run of form in the summer reaching the final of the Cincinnati Open, where he lost to Jannick Sinner, then reaching the semifinals at the US Open where he lost in five sets to fellow American Taylor Fritz.

